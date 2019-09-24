William “Bill” Ulrich, age 51, died on Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home in Manhattan, Kansas.
He was born on September 14, 1968 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Bert and Phyllis (Schmidt) Ulrich. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1987. He then earned his BS degree in Accounting from Baker University in 1991 and his CPA certificate in 1993. He began his career with the Pierce Farris Accounting Firm in Hutchinson, Kansas. In 1998, he began working at Manko Window Systems, Manhattan, Kansas and was the CFO.
Bill truly loved his job and co-workers but his other true love was golf. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and being with his family and friends.
Survivors include his parents, Bert and Phyllis of Hamilton, Kansas; an aunt, Carolyn Barnes and cousins, Kelly Barnes, Jackie Lacey and Falon Lacey.
A reception will be at the Manhattan Country Club on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Janesville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
