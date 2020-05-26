Greenwood County commissioners met for a special meeting Monday evening after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced control would pass to local counties to establish restrictions for their individual county reopening plans.
Commissioners voted to continue the current restrictions put in place by the modified Phase 2 of the state reopening plan until June 8.
Greenwood County Public Health Officer Vickie Lindsey-Ross recommended continuing to observe this two-week period in order to monitor any outbreaks of COVID-19 resulting from gatherings over the Memorial Day holiday. If there is no outbreak of positive COVID cases by June 8, commissioners will allow the order to expire and Greenwood County will open up in full at that time with no restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.