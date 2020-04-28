Saundra Marie Stanley passed away unexpectedly with her husband by her side on April 25, 2020 at the age of 81.
Saundra was born in Wellington, Kansas to Merle and Marie (Reeves) Barner on Feb. 1, 1939. She worked as a Bank Manager in Phoenix, AZ for 24 years then also as a church Secretary for the Methodist Church in Garnett, KS for 9 years and her last job after she retired was a Para in Emporia, KS for 2 years.
Preceded in death by parents, Merle and Marie Barner; brothers, Stanley Barner and Eldon Barner. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Norman Stanley, Emporia, KS; children, Patti (Doug) Caron, Wichita, KS, Robert (Judith) Stanley, Emporia, KS and Ginni Stanley (Tara Carlyle), Atlanta, GA; siblings, Melvin (Marilyn) Barner, Belle Plaine, KS, Terry (Joannie) Barner, Arkansas City, KS and Merlene Barner, CO; 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A life celebration will be held at a later date.
