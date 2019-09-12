SALINA — The Emporia High girls improved their overall performance in their third meet, but a number of missed opportunities still proved costly, finishing sixth at the Salina Central Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.
The Spartans finished with a total of 202 strokes.
“This was a better result today, (but) still not where we should (or) can be if we really focus,” head coach Rick Eckert said. “We are struggling with some fundamentals that are simple to work on but costly when you don’t focus on them. Hopefully we will continue to improve through the next couple weeks and start posting some more positive results as a team.”
That prime fundamental was the putting green, where the totals climbed after strong play on the fairway.
Avary Eckert (21st with a 49) and Olivia Eckert (28th with a 52), both freshmen, struggled the most in that regard.
“The flat stick was not very effective today,” Coach Eckert said. “We will work on that a lot moving forward because you can’t just throw away strokes on the greens after hitting the ball well. (Olivia) hit the ball better (than in the past), but struggled with numerous three-putts.”
E-High’s leader was senior Drue Davis, who placed 13th with a score of 47.
“(She) had a solid round,” Eckert said. “She is starting to strike the ball better, her short game is showing signs of improvement and her attitude is becoming more positive. She has to be our clear cut leader this year and she is starting to perform the way she is capable of.”
Jenna Fessler and Veronica Blankley were 34th and 48th respectively.
“(They’re) finally starting to see some progress back to numbers closer to where they need to be,” Eckert said. “They are fighting hard and slowly improving.”
The Spartans next action will be at Newton on Tuesday.
“(It’s) a big tournament with some really good teams,” Eckert said. “So we need to bear down and focus for a full round and make some good things happen.”
