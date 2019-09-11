Wanda Putnam, age 98, of Emporia, passed away at Holiday Resort on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Mrs. Putnam is the daughter of Willis Edward and Velva Florence (Kirkham) Lang. She was born August 16, 1921 at Nevada, Missouri. She married James W. Putnam at Emporia. He died December 3, 1997.
Mrs. Putnam was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Chapter DI of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Fortune Study Club, and multiple bridge groups. She volunteered for the Red Cross Blood Bank and the snack bar at Newman Regional Health.
She was a graduate of Emporia High School, and graduated from K.S.T.C., now Emporia State University in 1943.
She is survived by one daughter, Linda Biles of Alexandria, Virginia; two sons, Richard Putnam (Robin) of Omaha, Nebraska and Larry Putnam (Kathy), Emporia; grandchildren, Amanda Reeves (Lee) of Alexandria, Virginia, Melissa Lewis (Corey) of Seattle, Washington, James Putnam (Mary) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Pamela Putnam of Kansas City, Spencer Putnam (Kate) of Omaha, Nebraska and Victoria Putnam of Mill Valley, California; great-grandchildren, Will and Riley Reeves and Luke Lewis.
Funeral services will be conducted by Mr. Charles Bradbury at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia, on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to First United Methodist Church or the Emporia State University Foundation for the Kossover Family Tennis Complex. Contributions may be sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
