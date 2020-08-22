A few lucky people got the first chance to view a new video that emphasizes the beauty of Chase County, Wednesday evening.
“Listen,” a promotional video created for the Chase County Chamber of Commerce by Hillsboro-based filmmaker Austin Calam, features the breathtaking landscapes, sunsets and sounds unique to the region.
It came together with the help of a number of locals, including Warren and Susie Harshman who helped arrange for bison footage. Bruce Siebert and Colton Kenny appear in silhouette against the backdrop of a twilight sky.
Fans of Americana music may notice a familiar voice among the waves of grasslands and songbirds. The video is narrated by singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey. That connection was made by Kim Coslett, who had mutual contacts with the Americana legend.
Chamber Director Toni Schneider said it was serendipitous how the board came to work with Calam, who was a student of Derek Hamm’s at Tabor College. Derek’s wife, Katherine, is a Chamber of Commerce board member. After the Hamms referred the board to Calams portfolio, they began to talk about the project.
Calam said his interest in the project was immediate. He wanted to show both the wide-open spaces that are common in the county, but also intimate experiences that draw people to the area. In order to do that, he used a combination of wide shots and close-ups. And a variety of sound.
“You can hear the birds and you can hear the grass moving,” he said. “For me, sound is a big part of the experience of being in the Flint Hills. Getting those close-up shots of the grass but also those wide shots of the sky for me felt like a great opportunity to create some healthy tension and contrast in the piece. It’s trying to recreate what it’s like to be there.”
Calam spent countless hours in the prairie collecting footage. Some shots were shot as scripted. Others were shots that were subbed in for footage that could not be shot the way he wanted.
And some shots turned out even better than he could have planned them.
“The last shot with the sun setting and peeking through the clouds ... it was one of the last times we were out there filming and we really needed a nice sunset shot with clouds,” Calam said. “We went out there and set up the tripod and zoomed in and it was just perfect, with the sun breaking through the clouds. For me, it was one of those moments.”
Calam said, after the equipment had been packed up and they had started to make the way back to the car, he turned around. The sky had turned a brilliant shade of pink across the horizon.
“It was almost a moment like, ‘I wish we could have had it,’ but ultimately what it taught me was, it was more important being there and experiencing it and that was what we were doing with this piece,” he said. “We want people to come to Chase County and experience those unique moments that you wouldn’t otherwise get to experience.”
Calam’s portfolio can be found online at www.laustinart.com.
Follow the chamber on Facebook @chasecountychamber or visit https://chasecountychamber.org.
