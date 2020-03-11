Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 11:34 a.m.
Juvenile runaway, location and time redacted
Animal at large, 1200 Merchant St., 10:33 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Non-injury accident, 1200 KTA, Emporia, 8:59 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 2000 Road J, Emporia, 12:18 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2000 Road J, Emporia, 1:10 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 600 Road 155, Emporia, 6:45 p.m.
Drug possession, 1800 Road G, Emporia, 7:29 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Criminal damage, 1000 State St., 12:59 p.m.
Forgery, 900 Merchant St., 3:41 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Fraud, 1300 N. Highway 99, Emporia, 8:12 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
