The Emporia High girls put some resilience on display during Saturday afternoon's third-place game of the Glacier's Edge Tournament at EHS.
Carolyn Dorsey admitted her concerns entering the Spartans' final game of the tournament, with a tip-off slightly beyond noon, after a physically and mentally taxing beatdown from Wichita Heights.
E-High helped to shelve her worries early on, however, starting with a 15-0 run that bridged into the second quarter and propelled the Spartans to a 20-point victory, 47-27.
"Our guards were probably tired," Dorsey said. "They were getting pressured the whole time (on Friday) and that's a lot to play against. You do worry about that next morning, especially after a game as intense as that game was. I was worried about us being flat, could we emulate the same kind of energy that the night before had? They were able to do that and I thought that was a big indicator of this team's growth and maturity."
Six different Spartans found the bottom of the net in the opening quarter, including 3-point makes by Allie Baker and Rayanna Breshears.
Great Bend maintained its struggles offensively throughout, getting just eight field goals to fall in the game.
"I was (originally) concerned about our ability to hang on to them and keep them in front of us on the drive and the back doors, but I thought the girls really hunkered down and did that," Dorsey said.
Senior Mya Tovar had a team-best 12 for EHS, which improved to 6-5 on the season.
"Opening it up in the beginning gave us energy and motivation to keep going," said Baker, who scored nine in the victory. "We've been (focusing) on being relentless and tough. When we work together, we can be."
That's what it took for the Spartans to find their footing and earn two wins in three days after a two-week layoff in the schedule.
"I was concerned about what I would see," Dorsey said. "Were they focused? Were they (tiring)? I thought they did a really nice job of being focused for all three performances."
EHS will travel to Highland Park on Tuesday and Seaman, for a rescheduled postponement, on Thursday.
"I think they're figuring it out," Dorsey said. "I think they're understanding, they're holding each other accountable, they know what we expect and I want to see them continue to play like that."
GBHS 0 12 9 6 — 27
EHS 13 17 12 5 — 47
Great Bend: Mauler 5, Unruh 7, Smith 3, Warren 6, Latham 2, H. Loomis 2.
Emporia: Baker 9, Gilpin 8, Breshears 6, Tovar 12, Chapman 2, Thomas 1, Adams 3, Garcia 2, Christensen 2, Snyder 2.
