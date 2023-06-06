More than $7,200 was raised for the Yeager/Jenkins Memorial Scholarship this year, as 37 teams, 143 people fishing, and a packed house participated in the annual catfish tournament in downtown Hartford over the weekend.
According to organizers, 27 teams weighed fish totaling over 3,000 pounds.
Results:
1st- 242.8 My Pole Your Hole
2nd- 237.2 Dirty Hooker
3rd- 230.8 Tank Sores
4th- 222.8 River Chubbys
5th- 187.4 TKO
6th- 186.6 4 Poles 2 Holes
7th- 173.8 Itty Bitty Kitty
8th- 163.0 Pig Slayers
9th- 150.2 Front Runner Outdoors
10th- 131.4 River Raiders
11th- 123.2 Cheddar Bobs
12th- 99.2 O-Town
13th- 81.8 B.O.A.T.
14th- 77.6 Kitty Katchers
15th- 75.0 Team Kallie
16th- 70.2 Reel Naturals
17th- 65.6 Broken Prop Gang
18th- 61.2 Fishing For B.A.S.S
19th- 52.2 Fishing with Gator Bait
20th- 46.0 The Guys From Lebo
21st- 43.6 Here Fishy Fishy
22nd- 40.2 Stinkbait and Company
23rd- 34.6 Hamann’s Critter Control
24th- 27.6 Whisker Lickers
25th- 21.0 Team Hayes
26th- 10.0 TAW
27th- .12 Team Geritol
Big Fish- 59.6 Dirty Hooker
Bryson’s Gar- 24.2 4 Poles 2 Holes
Biggest Channel- 18.4 Cheddar Bobs
Smallest Flathead- .12 Team Geritol
Biggest Bullhead- 1.8 River Chubbys
