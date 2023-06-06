More than $7,200 was raised for the Yeager/Jenkins Memorial Scholarship this year, as 37 teams, 143 people fishing, and a packed house participated in the annual catfish tournament in downtown Hartford over the weekend.

According to organizers, 27 teams weighed fish totaling over 3,000 pounds.

Results:

1st- 242.8 My Pole Your Hole

2nd- 237.2 Dirty Hooker

3rd- 230.8 Tank Sores

4th- 222.8 River Chubbys

5th- 187.4 TKO

6th- 186.6 4 Poles 2 Holes

7th- 173.8 Itty Bitty Kitty

8th- 163.0 Pig Slayers

9th- 150.2 Front Runner Outdoors

10th- 131.4 River Raiders

11th- 123.2 Cheddar Bobs

12th- 99.2 O-Town

13th- 81.8 B.O.A.T.

14th- 77.6 Kitty Katchers

15th- 75.0 Team Kallie

16th- 70.2 Reel Naturals

17th- 65.6 Broken Prop Gang

18th- 61.2 Fishing For B.A.S.S

19th- 52.2 Fishing with Gator Bait

20th- 46.0 The Guys From Lebo

21st- 43.6 Here Fishy Fishy

22nd- 40.2 Stinkbait and Company

23rd- 34.6 Hamann’s Critter Control

24th- 27.6 Whisker Lickers

25th- 21.0 Team Hayes

26th- 10.0 TAW

27th- .12 Team Geritol

Big Fish- 59.6 Dirty Hooker

Bryson’s Gar- 24.2 4 Poles 2 Holes

Biggest Channel- 18.4 Cheddar Bobs

Smallest Flathead- .12 Team Geritol

Biggest Bullhead- 1.8 River Chubbys

 

