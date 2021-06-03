After almost three months of constant touring, Savanna Chestnut is heading home to mark another check off her bucket list.
The Emporia-based country singer and songwriter, who recently appeared on NBC's "The Voice," will headline a show at the Emporia Granada Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11.
While Chestnut has played a few shows at the historic venue over the years, she's never been the featured performer.
"It's like a dream come true," Chestnut said. "It's really cool to get to headline the Granada. It's just such a beautiful venue."
Chestnut said concert-goers can expect to hear a mix of original songs from her latest album, "Prairie Fire," as well as some songs from her upcoming album she expects to release this year. In between, they will hear some country classics that people should recognize.
"It should definitely go over well in a town like Emporia," she said.
Her newer songs will the same blend of traditional and Red Dirt country she's known for, but with a different theme bringing it all together.
"Every album I try to have a theme and so the one that I am planning right now is going to be called 'Stitches and Scars,'" she said. "You know, mistakes made, life lessons learned. I think it's gonna be great. It will be all original music once again. ... It's going to continue to be songs I wrote myself and I just kind of continue to bring that storytelling-style of songwriting with my music, so I hope everybody enjoys it."
Chestnut will be joined onstage by her band The Field Hands. Nebraska-based musician Lucas Miner will open the show.
"He's a very talented guys and he's been looking for a way to get in front of more crowds in Kansas, so I'm really excited to bring him along," she said. "I think they're gonna love him."
For those unable to make the June 11 show, Chestnut will also be performing during Washunga Days in Council Grove on June 18 — in between a number of other shows across the Midwest region.
"It's too bad I'm so bored," she said with a laugh. "I'm always running around, you know, doing interviews during the week and trying to squeeze in time for songwriting. It's just been crazy."
In between touring, interviews and songwriting, Chestnut also managed to release a new music video for her single "Marlboro Man" this week.
On Thursday, June 10, she will release the studio version of her cover of "Hold Me Now" — the song that earned her a spot on Team Blake on The Voice.
"We just really hope we can get people to buy some tickets for the show," Chestnut said. We're going to put on a really fun show and I'm really excited for it."
Tickets are $15 and available now at www.emporiagranada.com.
For more information on Chestnut, visit www.savannachestnutcountry.com and you can follow her on Spotify and social media to keep up to date on her latest releases and tour dates.
