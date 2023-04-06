Maxine Horton, Overland Park, Kansas and formerly of Emporia, passed away at Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park, on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at the age of 91.
Maxine Schrorer was born at the Schrorer family farm in Marion County, Kansas on August 25, 1931, the daughter of Edward and Lydia (Remmers) Schrorer. She married Warren J. Horton on September 24, 1950 at the family’s farm in Marion County. Warren passed away on May 9, 2012. She is survived by her children, Bruce (Barb) Horton, New Alexandria, Pa, Melba (Paul) Brumback, Merriam, Kansas, Bonnie Horton, Prairie Village, Kansas, and Joan Horton, Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren, Blake (Danelle) Cheary, Brandon (Molly) Brumback, Stacy Yantis, Becky (Ben) Buhite; great-grandsons, Gavin, Connor and Brady Cheary; great-granddaughters, MaKenzi Shipley and Violet Brumback.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Emporia, and had been an active member of the United Methodist Women. She was a life member and Past State Commander of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and a member of American Legion Auxiliary. She was active in both Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, was a founding member of both the Flint Hills Regional Quilt Guild and the Emporia Regional Quilt Guild, and was a member of the Blue Valley Quilters Guild, had been an election poll volunteer, and for many years served as the local coordinator for blood drives for the American Red Cross in Emporia.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia. Immediately followed by the service at 11:00 A.M, which will be conducted by Pastor Ron Harris. Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. that afternoon at the Grant Township Cemetery, Marion County, Kansas.
Memorial gifts can be directed to the Disabled American Veterans or Wounded Warrior Project. Contributions may be sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.