Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Possession, address redacted, 8:17 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:16 a.m.
Trespass notice served, 2700 W. Hwy. 50, 2:54 p.m.
Investigative case, 600 Woodland St., 3:02 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 5:31 p.m.
Medical - overdose, address redacted, 10:40 p.m.
Wednesday
Fire - illegal burning, 900 Graphic Arts Rd., 1:47 a.m.
Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 500 Mechanic St., 6:57 a.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 8:31 a.m.
Criminal threat, address redacted, 5:53 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Theft - late report, 1200 Commercial St., 8:32 a.m.
Theft - vehicle, 300 W. 6th Ave., 10:05 a.m.
Burglary - late report, 1100 Sylvan St., 5:24 p.m.
Criminal damage, 1300 Woodland St., 5:54 p.m.
Fraud, by phone, 6:23 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Theft - late report, 1700 Road G, 3:03 p.m.
Courts
Ashley M. Applebee, 627 Woodland St., Theft under $25, Aug. 1
Jeremy F.A. Sheridan, 627 Woodland St., Theft under $25, Aug. 1
Otis N. Scott, Homeless, Theft over $25, Aug. 18
Lessly G. Leyva, 1208 Magic Circle Dr., No driver's license, Aug. 26
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.