Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Tuesday

Possession, address redacted, 8:17 a.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:16 a.m.

Trespass notice served, 2700 W. Hwy. 50, 2:54 p.m.

Investigative case, 600 Woodland St., 3:02 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 5:31 p.m.

Medical - overdose, address redacted, 10:40 p.m.

Wednesday

Fire - illegal burning, 900 Graphic Arts Rd., 1:47 a.m.

Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 500 Mechanic St., 6:57 a.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 8:31 a.m.

Criminal threat, address redacted, 5:53 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Tuesday

Theft - late report, 1200 Commercial St., 8:32 a.m.

Theft - vehicle, 300 W. 6th Ave., 10:05 a.m.

Burglary - late report, 1100 Sylvan St., 5:24 p.m.

Criminal damage, 1300 Woodland St., 5:54 p.m.

Fraud, by phone, 6:23 p.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Theft - late report, 1700 Road G, 3:03 p.m.

Courts

Ashley M. Applebee, 627 Woodland St., Theft under $25, Aug. 1

Jeremy F.A. Sheridan, 627 Woodland St., Theft under $25, Aug. 1

Otis N. Scott, Homeless, Theft over $25, Aug. 18

Lessly G. Leyva, 1208 Magic Circle Dr., No driver's license, Aug. 26

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.