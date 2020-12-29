Lyon County's expanded COVID-19 testing initiative will continue through the month of January.
The site, which is operating by Well Health at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, will continue to operate at the Anderson Building at the fairgrounds.
Kansas Marketing Manager Lyndsey Normand said plans are being developed to utilize the building and expected Well Health to provide those plans to Lyon County Public Health officials this week.
More information on January's testing will be released in the coming days.
The testing site is still open for appointments Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Enter the Lyon County Fairgrounds from US Hwy. 50, heading westbound and make the righthand turn into the fairgrounds.
Make an appointment at www.GoGetTested.com/Kansas.
