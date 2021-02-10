Barbara Praeger Ervay died Friday, February 5, 2021 at Prairie Elder Care in Overland Park, Kansas.
She was married to Stuart Brian Ervay in Dallas, Texas on September 16, 1962. The couple lived in Texas, Arizona, and Kansas.
Mrs. Ervay was the daughter of Charles E. and Mary V. Praeger. She was born August 10, 1940 in Dallas, Texas and attended public schools in both Dallas and San Antonio. Mrs. Ervay graduated from Austin College in Sherman, Texas in 1962 with a degree in elementary education. She received a Master of Science in Education degree from Emporia State University in 1987 and was employed as a public-school teacher in Arlington, Irving, and Louisburg, Texas. She also taught in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the University of North Texas Laboratory School and Americus Elementary School in Kansas. Mrs. Ervay served two years as a graduate research assistant in the Emporia State University Department of School Leadership.
As an active member of the Presbyterian Church, Mrs. Ervay served as an elder, president of the local Presbyterian Women’s organization, and chair of the Committee on Women’s Concerns of the Presbytery of Northern Kansas. She was also president of Emporia State’s Faculty Wives Club, Emporia Women’s City Club, and various other organizations in that community.
She is survived by her husband and two children: David Blaine Ervay (Debbie) of Kansas City, Missouri and Corey Edward Ervay (Gina) of Andover, Kansas; three grandchildren: Steven Ervay of Kansas City, Missouri, Kaylin Ervay of Lawrence, Kansas, and Megan Ervay of Andover, Kansas. Barbara is also survived by her four nieces: Leslie Praeger Capek, Laura Praeger Sweeney, Stacey Ervay Neth and Amy Ervay Defillipi; two sisters-in-law also survive: Denece Praeger of Westlake, Ohio and Judie Ritter of Buda, Texas. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Charles E. Praeger, III, and cousin, Jayne Chamberlin, who was killed in a plane crash in 1987. Because of Barbara’s efforts, The Jayne C. Chamberlin Fellowship for an Outstanding Student in Communication Studies was established at Austin College in 1988.
Barbara was committed to her family, church, and profession. She worked closely with her husband in the Scouting program and played a significant role in encouraging their sons to attain the rank of Eagle. She was a strong advocate for women, particularly their relationship to and service in the church. As an educator, Barbara played a key role in the development and implementation of a school improvement model used throughout the nation. Her hobbies included gardening, canning, camping with the family, reading and gourmet cooking.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no public services will be held. Interment will be at Restland Cemetery, 13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Presbyterian Mission Agency, Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), 100 Witherspoon Street, Louisville, KY 40202-1396.
Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home in Olathe is assisting the family.
