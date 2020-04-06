The Emporia Gazette
Lyon County Public Health had some good news to share Monday afternoon when it released its daily COVID-19 situation report.
The department announced six people in Lyon County who had contracted the coronavirus had officially recovered.
Along with the recoveries, the report also noted one more positive case and three more presumed positives. That brings the county’s total — including those who have recovered — to 33. Ten of those patients have been between ages 51-60, while 12 were between 61-80. Two people have now been included in the 21-30 age range.
Of the Lyon County cases, 24 were believed to be contracted via community spread, with nine patients getting it after traveling.
Along with the announcement, Lyon County Public Health also pointed out a new guideline for church services released by Governor Laura Kelly.
“Churches should use online, radio and other telecommunications tools wherever possible to conduct services or other church operations without congregating in person,” read the guideline.
Lyon County residents were also reminded that if they or someone they know is experiencing mental health issues, they should contact CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness at 343-2211.
The cases continued to go up statewide Monday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 845 cases and 198 hospitalizations. There have been 25 deaths and 8,239 negative tests, according to the KDHE.
A majority of patients statewide fall between the ages of 45-74, with 462 cases falling in that range.
Lyon County Public Health releases its situation report at 3 p.m. every day. KDHE numbers are usually released shortly before 1 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.