Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Warrant arrest, 2200 N. 56th Terrace, Kansas City, KS, 9:15 a.m.
Parking problem, 500 Sunnyslope St., 9:13 a.m.
Warrant arrest, 300 Melody Ln., 9:16 a.m.
Warrant arrest, 400 Mechanic St., 1:49 p.m.
Animal bite, 300 State St., 2:39 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. Sixth Ave. and Lincoln St., 3:14 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Locate attempt, 300 Melody Ln, 9:16 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 2100 Road F5, 12:09 p.m.
Lost property, information redacted, 12:21 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Theft - fuel driveoff, 1400 E. Sixth Ave., 10:29 a.m.
Unlawful use of credit card, 500 Mechanic St., 1:21 p.m.
Theft, 900 Commercial St., 3:59 p.m.
Theft - vehicle, 1100 Commercial St., 6:01 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 15th Ave. and Washington St., 8:08 p.m.
Disturbance, 200 S. Congress St., 11:23 p.m.
Tuesday
Rape, information redacted
Sheriff
Monday
Theft, 2200 Road K, 2:45 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
