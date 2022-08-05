Assistant city manager Lane Massey is heading to Spring Hill.
Massey will take the position of Spring Hill's city administration beginning Aug. 15.
“This was a difficult decision for me because I have loved my job and have enjoyed working with a great staff and governing body," Massey said in a written statement .
Massey has played an integral role for the city of Emporia over the last five years, the city said.
"The city of Emporia would like to wish him the best in his future endeavors," they said in the release.
