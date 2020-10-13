SOS, Inc. was awarded more than $570,000 in Victims of Crime Act Assistance grant awards, last week, and Executive Director Connie Cahoone says the awards will provide much needed funding for critical programming and services.
“This is actually the biggest grants we have and right now it will be the biggest grant this year,” Cahoone said of the $579,463 award. “We have other funds, but this is our largest grant that we can get per year.”
Three out of the four programs at SOS are funded through VOCA grants, which means a large number of staff positions are made possible due to the funding.
“For crisis services, it’s a large number,” Cahoone said. “First and foremost, to do the work we do, we have to have to have staff. That’s vital to our organization and to the services we provide.”
The grants also provide victim assistance funding, which allows SOS to help victims of domestic violence to pay for attorney fees if they aren’t able to receive services from Kansas Legal Services. While, Cahoone said many of their clients are eligible for those services, sometimes there is a conflict of interest.
Another big component of the funding goes to mental health services and counseling services.
“When you’re going through domestic violence or sexual assault, you’re really struggling, even on your best day,” Cahoone said. “I don’t care who you are. You could have the best job in the world and financially be okay, but you still need access to mental health services — regardless of your income, regardless of the situation. Sometimes people’s insurance won’t pay for that, and so we need to be able to provide them with some counseling. So, we’re able to do that through the VOCA grants. We’re also able to provide some rent and some utilities for our clients and we provide things in the shelter.”
Linens, toiletries, alarm clocks and other items a client may need during their stay at the shelter are some of the things that can be provided through VOCA funds. Cahoone said the funding also helps recruit volunteers for the CASA program, which trains people to work as advocates on behalf of children.
Cahoone said SOS is now looking at adding a new position — an in-house therapist — to better service its clients. The position would allow SOS to better serve its clients by being able to work closely with the people who come in for services every day. While SOS has strong relationships with mental health providers in the community, Cahoone said it will make a “big difference” when clients who are in immediate need do not have to wait for appointments.
And, once SOS has completed its move into 1420 C of E Dr., it will be even easier to get clients through the door.
“Every program will be able to send them right to the one location, and it won’t just be crisis service clients,” she said. “It’s really wonderful to be able to provide the services to all of the programs for SOS clients and all be one location, and I will just be a win-win for our clients.”
Cahoone said SOS hopes to have the children’s programs moved into the new space by the end of the year, with the rest of the programs as well as the shelter in the space by the first quarter of 2021. Right now, SOS is about $450,000 shy of its fundraising goal for the project and those wishing to help out can contact Cahoone at her office at 620-343-8799 or in the evenings at 620-343-0455.
SOS is one of 69 community-based organizations to receive awards. A total of $21,972,342 in VOCA grants were awarded.
“It’s amazing what these dollars do for us and for our clients,” Cahoone said, adding that there is still some uncertainly moving forward on the future of funding due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are hearing that some of these grants will probably go down, and that is very scary for the clientele that we serve and for those kiddos who are being sexually abused or abused in any way. We want to be able to be there, always, for them. So we will be doing our annual fundraisers, but we may have to rely on them more in the years to come.”
SOS is a United Way partner and a fundraising push will begin the first week of November.
For more information on SOS and the services provided, visit www.soskansas.org or, if you are in crisis, call 800-825-1295.
