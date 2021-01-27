The Emporia State indoor track and field team will travel to Southeast Kansas to take part in the Wendy's/PSU-MIAA Challenge at Pittsburg State this weekend. Field events begin at noon Saturday and track events start at 2 p.m.
Teams from Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, Lincoln, Missouri Western, Missouri Southern, and Rogers State in addition to the host Gorillas will compete in the closed competition.
Last week, in their first competition since the MIAA Indoor Championships in March of 2020, the Emporia State men placed second and the women fifth at the UCM Invitational in Warrensburg, Mo.
The men had two individual champions and three runner-up finishes. Senior Tanner Raubenstine won the 60m hurdles and placed second in the long jump.
Freshman Rylan Brown picked up the other victory, leading a 1-2-3 sweep in the 3000m. Sophomores Connor Young and Matthew Maki placed second and third.
Sophomore Juwan Johnson placed second in the 60m dash while Travis Morrison was the runner up in the shot put.
The Emporia State women had one champion and two runners up on the day. Freshman Clarice Nichols won the 200m, placed eighth in the 60m and was ninth in the long jump in her first collegiate meet.
Sophomore Hannah Showalter placed second in the women's 3000m while the foursome of Nora Wheatley, Linnea Meier, Makenzie Tucker and Kaitlyn Karjala were the runners up in the distance medley relay.
Steven Blocker is in his tenth year as the head coach for the Emporia State track and field programs. He served as an assistant with the Hornets beginning in 2009 working primarily with the sprinters, jumpers and multi-event athletes. He has produced 62 All-Americans and 39 MIAA Champions as head coach after coaching 14 All-Americans, six MIAA Champions and an NCAA Division II National Champion as an assistant at ESU.
The Emporia State men are ranked No. 31 and the women No. 41 in the latest USTFCCCA D-II Indoor National Rankings based on competition through January 23. The distance medley realy team has the top ranked performance for the Hornet men. The foursome of Sam Hengeli, Davion Scott, Jackson Wedge and Lucas Shryock are ranked sixth nationally. Tanner Raubenstine is providing points in the 60m hurdles and long jump, Travis Morrison is in the top 20 in the shot put, while Juwan Johnson is contributing in the 60m. The DMR also leads for the women with Nora Wheatley, Linnea Meier, Makenzie Tucker and Kaitlyn Karjala ranked seventh nationally. Megan McManis is supplying the other points for the women in the pole vault.
The MIAA has six men's and six women's teams ranked in this week's USTFCCA Top 25. Of the 23 track and field programs in the MIAA, 14 are ranked in the top 50 nationally.
There are several changes to the indoor track and field season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All teams and their "Tier 1" personnel are required to test the week of the competition, and have PCR Test Result or Antigen Test Result shared with the meet host and the conference office 24 hours prior to travel. All athletes will be expected to maintain a masked presence in the Plaster Center at all times when they are not involved in a physical activity that raises their heart rate or respiratory rate. Coaches must always maintain a masked presence in the Plaster Center except while eating and drinking. There will be no spectators allowed at the Wendy's/PSU-MIAA Challenge this weekend.
The Hornets are scheduled to compete at the two day Bearcat Open on February 5-6 in Maryville, Mo.
