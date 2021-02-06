Gwendolyn B. Smith Ashby, age 89, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on February 3, 2021. Gwendolyn was born on August 12, 1931 in Butler, Missouri to Walter L. Smith and Eujetta C. Gravette Smith. She graduated from Emporia High School in 1948. In 1952, she graduated from Emporia State Teacher’s College. Later, she graduated from the University of Missouri - Kansas City with an M.A. and Educational Specialist degree. As a retired teacher, she taught in Louisiana, Ohio, the Navajo Reservation in New Mexico, and finally in Missouri. Gwendolyn held memberships in the International Reading Association, Phi Delta Kappa, American Association of University Women, NAACP, National Council of Negro Women, Oklahoma Historical Society, Missouri Historical Society, Florida Historical Society, Kansas Historical Society, Kentucky Historical Society, Schomberg Center for research in Black Culture, Descendants of the Five Civilized Tribes and several Genealogical Societies. Gwendolyn was an active researcher of her DNA ancestry, which she has been able to date back to the 1600s. She credits her parents for instilling in her values of education, helping others, and having respect and love for all of God’s people.
Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Ashby; her parents, Walter L. Smith and Eujetta C. Gravette Smith; brother, James L. Smith; and nephew, Jason D. Smith. She is survived by a cousin, Mary Ellen Stuart; nieces, Amintha Rainey, Natalia Smith, Casondra Alford and Carolyn Shepherd, and nephews, Troy Smith and James Smith.
Services will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021
at 11 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 7049 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, Missouri 64133 with burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.Mtmoriah.net. Arrangements by Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.