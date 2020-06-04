Newman Regional Health Women’s Life Center announced receipt of a $10,000 grant from Capitol Federal through the Capitol Federal Foundation to support their Becoming a Mom education program.
Becoming a Mom is a free prenatal education program offered to pregnant women in Lyon County and surrounding areas. The goals of the program include:
- Providing moms-to-be with information about prenatal care.
- Developing a supportive environment that fosters healthy behaviors.
- Overcoming barriers to care.
- Encouraging interaction between facilitators and program participants.
- Helping participants become more intentional about making positive choices and to change behaviors in order to benefit baby.
- Raise expectations for positive and healthy birth outcomes.
Newman Regional Health partners with Flint Hills Community Health Center to offer the free program to community members. Each registered participant attends a weekly Tuesday evening session over the course of 6 weeks. For more information about the program, or to register for an upcoming session, visit https://www.newmanrh.org/bam.
“Becoming a new parent is both a wonderful and scary experience, even for mothers who have already had children. Each pregnancy and each birth is unique and parents can experience different emotions and circumstances. If we can help new mothers become more knowledgeable about their pregnancy and about early childcare, the more likely the mother and child will be healthy,” said Heather Aylward, Director of the Women’s Life Center at Newman Regional Health.
“Thanks to a $10,000 award from Capitol Federal Foundation to be used for supplies and equipment, our largest prenatal education program offered by the Women’s Life Center will be able to continue providing essential education to expecting mothers. Newman Regional Health is grateful to Capitol Federal Foundation for its financial investment in improving the health outcomes of mothers and newborns,” said McKenzie Cinelli, Director of Business Development at Newman Regional Health.
“Through the Capitol Federal Foundation, CapFed is proud to grant this funding to Newman Regional Health. Financial and community well-being are priorities at Capitol Federal. We know this donation will be implemented to best help expecting mothers and their babies,” said Capitol Federal Emporia Branch Manager, Clare Spellman.
