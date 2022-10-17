Ricci René Balkenhol, of Emporia, passed away on October 12, 2022. She was surrounded by her children in her final days.
She was born on April 17, 1959, in Augusta, Kansas, to the late Eugene C. Stinnett and Norma J. Stinnett. During her childhood, her family moved to Emporia. She eventually fell in love with, and married, the late Barry D. Balkenhol. The couple raised three children, Ryan J. Balkenhol (Jennifer), Lyndsey R. Kucza (Jacob), and Kathryn L. Balkenhol (Ian Brunkow).
Ricci contributed to the Emporia community in her roles as a paraeducator at Emporia High School and as an administrative assistant at the Center for Early Childhood Education at Emporia State University. In recent years, she had retired to take on her proudest role; Grandma.
Throughout her life, Ricci was a lover of all animals, history, and most steadfastly, her family. She celebrated every accomplishment, big or small, her children and grandchildren achieved.
She is survived by her brother, Gary E. Stinnett (Joyce) and Lori D. Siebenaler (John), both of Emporia. She will live on in the hearts of her six grandchildren: Ansen, Corbin, Holden, Henry, Maggie, and Karina.
A celebration of life was held on Sunday, October 16 at First Congregational Church in Emporia from 3:00PM-6:00PM. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.