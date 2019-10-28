Johnny Lee Duvall of Americus entered into rest Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. He was 71.
Johnny was born June 20, 1948 in Pomona, Kansas. He was lovingly raised by John and Ruth Duvall along with his sister, Lucille. He attended school in Pomona then joined the Army and served in Vietnam. On September 10, 1977 he married Carolyn Jean Plummer of Salina, Kansas. They moved to Emporia and later made their home in Americus.
Johnny retired after 40 years in the construction trade in Lyon and surrounding counties. He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, feeding birds and squirrels. He always had time for visitors, especially children, cats, and dogs. He was a skilled woodcrafter and produced many beautiful pieces which he gifted to friends and family.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Duvall of the home; son, Donald Corey Duvall; grandson, Caidyn James Duvall; and sister, Lucille Braday; and many other family members.
Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Americus United Methodist Church or the Flint Hills Humane Society in care of Charter Funerals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.