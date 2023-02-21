Sheriff Jeff Cope will present a contract for animal quarantine services to Lyon County Commissioners this week during Thursday morning’s meeting.
The 10 a.m. presentation comes after the county announced it had failed to reach an agreement with the Humane Society of the Flint Hills for those services last month. The Humane Society has operated the Emporia Animal Shelter since 2015.
Cope told Emporia City Commissioners and Lyon County Commissioners that a contract would be presented to county officials during a joint luncheon last week. He said he was not yet able to disclose who the private entity was.
“We would be able to address the quarantine issues for animal bites, vicious animals, court orders and things like that,” Cope said.
Cope had told The Gazette earlier this month that the shelter agreed to extend the county’s current contract for a period of two months, pushing off the expiration date of Jan. 27.
“Talks continue,” he told The Gazette Thursday. “The Emporia Animal Shelter agreed to extend the current agreement for two months. We are able to quarantine animals there but they will not accept animals at large.”
Cope said at that time that the county has not had the capacity to bring in at large animals to the shelter since October.
The contract revolves around a state requirement for housing quarantined animals. The Kansas rabies control law states that dogs or cats suspected of biting humans must be isolated for 10 days — or as determined by the local health officer.
Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille previously told The Gazette that the county accounted for a large number of intakes, but a relatively small share of funding for the Emporia Animal Shelter. While the county does not disburse a yearly appropriation to the shelter, it does pay a fee of $10 per animal per day for up to three days during mandatory quarantine holds.
Achille said no response had been given to a “good faith alteration” offered to the county last month. That alteration offered two quarantine court-hold kennels and a financial support increase.
“There has yet to be any communication in the form of an update from the county on the last offer we presented the third week of January,” she said at the time. “Here at the shelter, we are continuing on with animals and business as usual. Limbo with the county has become a norm, unfortunately.”
Cope said Wednesday that he was unsure what the county’s disagreement to the “good faith alteration” was.
“The one meeting I was in, we agreed to what they were requesting and something fell through afterwards,” he said. “I wasn’t involved in any other meetings. I think it’s probably best at this time that we find another solution.”
Assistant county counselor Michael Halleran told The Gazette on Thursday that the county had not received any "good faith alterations," however.
"Lyon County has not received a 'good faith alteration' offered by the Humane Society of the Flint Hills, as indicated in recent press reports about the animal shelter contract," he said in an email. "Further, the County is concerned that publicly available information shows that the Humane Society of the Flint Hills, Inc., is not a corporation in good standing with the Kansas Secretary of State’s office."
Achille told The Gazette this week that she was looking into those reports. According to the SOS’s Business Entity Search tool, the Humane Society has “forfeited” its standing due to not filing paperwork with the state since 2019. However, Achille said the matter is currently under investigation.
“We did touch base with the inspector, the state, our accountant — all of the above,” she said. “It really came as a surprise because we have been able to obtain our license, we passed our inspection in late fall. We were told we were one of the few shelters in good standing, so we were a bit shocked. To hear that it’s as far back as 2019? I’m wrapped up in that. I’m trying to get to the bottom of that.”
Achille said she will be working to either fix the issue or make sure the SOS’s web site has been updated to reflect the Humane Society’s actual standing.
that said she wished the county well as it pursued other options for animal control services.
"... with the news of the county moving in a different direction, we truly wish them the best in their endeavors of assisting Lyon County community members," she said. "I would hope that they will soon leave in peace. Also, wishing us well with our care for our shelter animals so we can both focus on our separate programs moving forward. The animals are counting on us all and our community has an immense need for better pet ownership and care."
