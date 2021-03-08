The Olpe girls punched their ticket yet again to the 1A state tournament with a 49-33 triumph over Burlingame in the championship game of the Madison sub-state on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles took a 15-4 lead after the first quarter, but the Bearcats put up a fight in the second and the teams went into the locker room with Olpe up 25-18. However, as they have all season long, the Eagles would expand their lead in the second half to secure the victory. Maya Bishop led Olpe with 15 points and Macy Smith added 12.
The Eagles (22-0) turned their attention to a quarterfinal matchup with Flinthills (12-9) on Monday night. The result of that game was not available by press time but the full story can be found online. The winner will advance to the state semifinal in Dodge City on Thursday.
The Olpe boys also earned a spot in the state tournament for the first time since 2015 as they beat Madison 43-27 Saturday evening. Jordan Barnard was the top scorer for the Eagles with 15 while Damon Redeker added 10 of his own. The Eagles’ defense stifled the Bulldogs all night and kept any Madison player from scoring in double digits.
Next up for the Eagles (15-3) is the state quarterfinal against the Classical School of Wichita (18-3), which beat Flinthills 70-51 in its sub-state final. That game will take place at Kapaun High School in Wichita at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner will play in the semifinal in Dodge City on Friday.
Other Sub-State Scores
Saturday
Berean Academy 35, Chase County 20 (Girls 2A Sub-State Championship)
Friday
Wabaunsee 47, Northern Heights 33 (Girls 2A Sub-State Semifinal)
Madison 44, Lebo 41 (Boys 1A-Div. I Sub-State Semifinal)
Olpe 54, Burlingame 26 (Boys 1A-Div. I Sub-State Semifinal)
Elyria Christian 62, Hartford 32 (Boys 1A-Div. II Sub-State Semifinal)
