“Lightfall: The Girl & The Galdurian,” by Tim Probert, HarperAlley, 2020, $22.99.
I grew up reading comic books like DuckTales. These adventures were ideal for me as a reluctant reader who was intimidated by a large book but still wanted to read. Graphic novels are great because they help to ease a reader into a larger book. I recently rediscovered my love of word and picture when I picked up Lightfall: The Girl & the Galdurian by Tim Probert. It is the first book in the series.
In the land of Irpa sits the Salty Pig’s Tonics and Tinctures. It is home to the Pig Wizard who is the adopted grandfather to Beatrice. During a morning hunt for ingredients for her grandfather, Bea finds herself in an awkward situation and is rescued by Cadwallader, supposedly the last of the Galdurians. He is seeking the help of the Pig Wizard to find his family. When the duo returns to the store, the absent minded grandfather is nowhere to be seen. He has left a note to tell his granddaughter that he needs to complete a long-forgotten task. Bea is worried that her grandfather will not be able to handle the quest on his own, so she sets out to find him. Cadwallader has no other plans and decides to accompany her. Bea’s cat Nimm tags along as well.
Meanwhile the Tikarri, evil birdlike creatures, have been awakened and are out to destroy the sun and plunge the land into darkness. Maybe these two events are related? We will see.
This graphic novel is a delightful read! It is not too dark and violent like so many graphic novels can be, and it reminded me of the adventure comics that I enjoyed in the past. Nimm frequently steals the show with his antics in the background of the panels. The artwork is wonderful, and the depiction of the Pig Wizard’s shop reminds me of the Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs. Several sections are wordless so that the landscape of Irpa can take center stage.
We meet several humorous characters including Grocha, a three eyed witch who helps Bea with a homemade tonic, and the Arsai, sacred creatures who know more than they reveal. There are harrowing circumstances and a battle scene in the rain that adds a somber counterpart to the humor.
Bea is coming-of-age in this novel. She is still trying to work out how to manage her fear and anxiety about the outside world. You can visually see this tension as dark swirls will envelope her whenever the current circumstances start to overwhelm.
Just so you know, the book ends on a cliffhanger, so the story is not neatly wrapped up like I expected it to be. But it was still an enjoyable read and I look forward to the next book in the series. Like any good book, it leaves you wanting more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.