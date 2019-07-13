Doris J. Ziegler-Longabach was born March 30, 1939, in Olpe, Kansas. She was the daughter of John and Leona (Schmidt) Hagemann. She spent her active childhood involved in school and farm chores in Olpe, Kansas. After marriage, she and her late husband DeWayne Ziegler resided in El Dorado, Kansas, then later moved to and called Lawrence, Kansas their home. Doris spent her last years near family in Conroe, Texas as a resident of the Heartis Memory Care Community.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence. A Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Monday, July 15th with a visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17th at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Olpe, KS.
Doris was a graduate of Olpe High School, Butler County Community College and Emporia State Teacher’s College.
She was a self-employed Co-owner of Ziegler Corporation, D&D Oil Company and Tobacco Express.
She was an active member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence, Kansas. Doris was an involved parishioner who participated through the years as a member of the Altar Society, Legion of Mary, and Corpus Christi Empty Nesters. She also supported religious vocations and was a member of Serra International.
Doris was an avid reader, a flawless seamstress, a merciless opponent on the tennis court. She loved to play bridge and put puzzles together. Doris was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and proud grandmother.
Doris is survived by her husband, Gordon Longabach of Lawrence, Kansas and his lovely family of children and grandchildren; her daughter, Cheri D. Heck and husband Mike of Conroe, Texas; her three sons, Michael “Tod” Ziegler of Houston, Texas, Sidney L. Ziegler and wife Debbie of Lead, South Dakota, and Gary T. Ziegler and wife Stephanie of Lawrence, Kansas; her sister, Phylis Seidl and husband Jerry of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Jessie Ramsey (Heck), Madison Heck, Paige Ziegler, Braden Ziegler, Ireland Ziegler, Halle Ziegler, and Roman Ziegler; her brothers-in-law, Clinton Grieder of Emporia, Kansas, and Ross Metzger of New Brighton, Minnesota; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Leona Hagemann; her husband, DeWayne W. Ziegler; her daughter, Deborah Ziegler; her mother and father-in-law, Eldon and Hilah Ziegler; her brother, Don Hagemann and his wife Margie; her sisters, Leta Metzger, Una Marie Walters and her husband Albert, and Janice Grieder.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Clinic through Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. Christ Clinic provides compassionate, professional healthcare to those without medical resources.
Doris has gone to be with God and God is always with us. So, we know she is never far away.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
