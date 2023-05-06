EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
Tayler Wash, who will join City of Emporia staff as Director of Special Projects, next month. Tayler is a Kansas City, Kan. native and graduate of Emporia State University who’s excited to come back to the area. We’re excited to welcome her. Congratulations, Tayler!
The Emporia Middle School journalism program which received a $2,500 donation from ValuNet this week. This is a new program connected to the new Spartan Media class. We are big fans of students learning more about the news and we’re excited for possible partnerships. Hint, hint.
United Way of the Flint Hills for raising more than $430,000 for its annual fundraising campaign. The $435,189 benefits 21 community partnerships including Building Blocks Community Child Care Center, Camp Alexander, CASA of the 8th Judicial District, Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation, Communities in Schools of Mid-America, Corner House, Cradle to Career Literacy Center, Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness, East Central Kansas Area Agency on Aging, Emporia Child Care, Food for Students, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, Help House of Osage County, Housing and Credit Counseling Inc. Jayhawk Area Boy Scouts, Kansas Children’s Service League, Kansas Legal Services, LEAP! @ESU, Sacred Heart Child Care Center, SOS Inc. and The Salvation Army.
Madison FFA for winning the 2023 FFA Meats Evaluation and Technology Career Development event in Manhattan recently. Students Luke Fankhauser, Brooke Gaines, Lane Darbro and Caylin Luthi participated.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
