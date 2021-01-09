“Kansas Poems,” by Brian Daldorph, ISBN (print) 978-1-7362232-0-8 Pages: 100 Paperback: $12.00
EMPORIA — Kansas Poems “is a poetry of place and microhistory, which nonetheless transcends the people and events it tells about ... And while I’ve never been to Kansas, I now feel that I might have — or at least that there is a Kansas of my mind, a place of lakes and fireflies and small lives.” — Laura Chalar, author of Unlearning and Midnight at the Law Firm
Brian Daldorph’s eighth full-length collection of poetry is a tribute to his adopted state, Kansas, where he has lived through the four seasons year by year, in Lawrence.
Daldorph is originally from England and had made a home for himself here through his teaching at the University of Kansas and at the Douglas County Jail. He is also the editor of Coal City Review.
Kansas poetry blooms in these pages, not only poems set in Lawrence, Linwood, Garden City and Coffeyville, but also in the more mythological locations of Stony Creek Cemetery, Brook Creek Park, Oak Hill Cemetery and Stull, which, legend has it, is one of the gates of Hell.
These are poems about Kansas people: a Vietnam vet still angry at the government who betrayed him; undertaker Zeke Haskins, looking out of his office window at his dying small town, the football coach’s wife who fears that her husband will recruit their sons for the sport he loves.
There are ghost stories here, jail visits, love stories and break ups, a Kansas story about Brown Recluse spiders and Black Widows “waiting in outhouses and dreams with that one bite/ to freeze your limbs and jam your lungs ...”
“Kansas Poems” was the first runner-up of the 2020 Birdy Poetry Prize contest. To celebrate, Daldorph and Meadowlark Press will host a free, public virtual book launch via Zoom at 6 p.m. Feb. 5. The event is particularly special, because it will also double as a birthday party for Daldorph’s mother. Please register for the event at: tinyurl.com/kspoemsregistration.
Daldorph will do a second, shorter reading of Kansas Poems with the winner of the 2020 Birdy Poetry Prize, JC Mehta, on March 13, along with the winner and finalist of last year’s contest, Carol Kapaun Ratchenski (A Certain Kind of Forgiveness) and Ruth Maus (Valentine).
Kansas Poems is available for preorder at: meadowlark-books.square.site/. Books ordered by Jan. 18 will likely arrive in the mail before the book launch event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.