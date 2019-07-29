A Missouri teen was airlifted with critical injuries after falling out of a pickup at highway speed and getting run over by the rear wheels of the vehicle.
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office reported at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, a 911 call was received that a passenger had fallen out of a moving vehicle near F Road on Highway 400 and was run over by the same vehicle.
Greenwood County Sheriff's deputies, Greenwood County EMS and Eureka Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and shut down the highway. Morgan Merritt Thomas, 19, of Stockton Missouri, was airlifted to Wesley Hospital in Wichita via LifeSave helicopter.
The driver of the vehicle, Dakota Lee Schrock, 18 years old, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. Daryin Noah Sharp, 19 years old, was a passenger in the pickup and was arrested for possession of alcohol by a minor. One other passenger was issued a notice to appear for possession of alcohol by a minor.
This incident is still currently under investigation and any questions can be directed to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.
