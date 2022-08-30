Special to The Gazette
Emporia First Friday will host two major opportunities to enjoy art in Emporia during the month of September.
The Emporia First Friday Art Walk, sponsored by Sela Group, will be on Friday, Sept. 2, and will feature over a dozen venue stops in Downtown Emporia, including four on the Emporia State University campus. The Art Walk is from 5 - 9 p.m. and features artists in a range of mediums who will display their art for sale.
The highlight of the evening will be a community mural project at Earthly Delights, the presenting venue located at 105 East 12th Avenue. Alex and Andrea Polzin of A&A Sign Writing have designed and will lead the project and invite those 12 years old and up to assist in painting the mural on the Earthly Delights building during the evening. The community mural project is funded by Katherine and Tamir Zuckerman.
Art Walkers are encouraged to pick up a passport at any venue and visit the artists and businesses listed, with many of those offering specials during the evening. Participants who have their EFF Art Walk passports stamped at the presenting venue, plus seven additional venues, can then turn their passport in at any venue and be entered into a drawing held at Mulready’s Pub at the end of the art walk. This month’s drawing prize will be a unique plant from Earthly Delights.
On Saturday, Sept. 3, Emporia First Friday, in conjunction with Kansas Free for Arts, will hold an Art Market at the Halfway to Everywhere Music & Art Festival. The market will be located in the parking lot at the corner of Seventh Avenue and Merchant Street and run from 2 p.m. - midnight. Over 20 artists will be participating, offering their art for sale during the festival which is free and open to the public.
For a complete listing of artists, venues and additional information about Emporia First Friday, visit www.emporiafirstfriday.com.
For more information about Kansas Free for Arts and the Halfway to Everywhere Festival, visit www.ksfreeforarts.org.
