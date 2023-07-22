I pushed the button I had to push the button to get through the door
I wrote the haiku above to reflect the sense of failure that I feel after having open heart surgery last month. By outward appearances, I am just like I was before the surgery, a typical overweight senior citizen who should be able to open his own doors.
But I can’t.
For six weeks (I’m almost there), I can’t open doors; I can’t sleep on my side; I can’t walk the dog; I can’t drive. I can’t even sit in the front seat of the car. I must protect my sternum from any lateral pressure that could prevent it from healing.
And all the while I have to carry the heart-shaped pillow provided by the hospital’s auxiliary in case I need to cough or sneeze. (It is held against the sternum to offset the pressure.) Mine has orange footballs all over it. So all I can do is walk. And since we live in a condo with doors, my wife has to help me with that, too.
In fact, were it not for my wife, this would be an almost impossible recovery. She has to do so much during this period because I’m limited to lifting no more than five pounds. (A gallon of milk weighs eight pounds.) She has to drive me to the YMCA every day so I can get my two miles of walking in, opening the back door of the car so I can get in and out.
People look befuddled as she opens doors for me and loads heavy packages of groceries in the car. I find myself explaining my medical condition to complete strangers so they won’t think ill of me. And I have to keep friends, family, and the dog at arm’s length because hugging would not only be painful, it could be catastrophic.
My life changed as so many people’s lives do, in a doctor’s office. My poor lifestyle choices had already led to a stent being placed in my heart ten years ago, so I have seen a cardiologist regularly ever since.
When I started having unexplained pain in both arms, I returned for additional tests, including the cardiac catheterization that revealed the extent of my failure.
The tests confirmed that I would need a double bypass and the replacement of a defective left aortic valve. In other words, open heart surgery.
Both my cardiologist and the cardiac surgeon were kind and reassuring, but nothing prepares you for the magnitude of terror at the thought of having your rib cage separated and your body hooked up to a heart/lung machine so that your heart can be stopped in order to complete the procedure, which usually lasts approximately four hours. Mine took seven hours.
Nor does their reassurance help your wife, who must wait hour after hour to hear that the surgical team has succeeded, only to be told to prepare for me to be moved by helicopter to a different hospital because they can’t get the bleeding to stop. We will both be forever traumatized.
And the reality is that it is self-inflicted trauma. I was healthy and active while a student at Emporia High School, and then healthy and active when I joined the U.S. Navy Reserves. But when my life settled into a slower routine of work and home, I allowed myself to settle into the couch with a constant supply of snacks while I spent hours watching television. My weight ballooned to well over 300 pounds. My colleagues at work began referring to me as “dough boy.”
While I did manage to return to a more healthy lifestyle thanks to a friend of mine, I never became as active as I needed to be for good health, and my diet never improved much. So even though I had reduced my weight some, and reduced the number of calories I ate, I still did not do enough.
So I caused the trauma that my wife and I had to endure. And that is a tough burden to carry. I guess this makes mine a cautionary tale. It’s so easy to get addicted to food and reject an active lifestyle. It’s easy to convince yourself that you really are tired today, but you’ll start doing better tomorrow. It’s so easy to tell yourself that you’ve behaved well during the week so it’s snack time all weekend.
I know there are young people who are finally finished with school, whether high school, college, or a trade school, that are working a 9-5 job and now face a life without built-in activity.
To these young people — and other adults — please don’t follow my path of excuse after excuse until you are lying in a cold operating room losing consciousness while they shave you from your neck to your knees.
Please don’t tell yourself that you will do better tomorrow, or next week. You won’t.
Begin protecting yourself and your family today.
Jim Calvert is a retired English teacher.
