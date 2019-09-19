Judith Ann “Judy” Kinsey, 78, died September 17, 2019, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka. She was born June 30, 1941, in Goessel, to Albert and Blanche (Elrod) Neuenschwander. Judy was one of the original employees hired when the Emporia Wal-Mart opened and retired in 2017.
On April 19, 1958, she married Vernon W. Kinsey. They shared 55 years of marriage before he died on May 11, 2013.
Judy is survived by: children, Verlin Kinsey and wife Tammie of Olpe, Deborah Barclay of Woodbridge, VA, Jerry Kinsey of Matfield Green, Brian Kinsey of Ormond Beach, FL; sister, Lila Steele of Florida; grandson, Vincent Kinsey of Olpe; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bradley Kinsey; and granddaughter, Teresa Kinsey Parnell.
Cremation has taken place.
Private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
