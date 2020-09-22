Girl Scouts fall fun 2020
The Girl Scouts will hold its 2020 fall fun event from 9 a.m. - noon Oct. 17 at 1236 E. 12th Ave. Girls will pick a pumpkin, get a chance to decorate. Play games, dabble in crafts. Fun Patch and snacks provided.
Cost is $20 for girls, adults are free. Register on Ultra Camp by visiting http://www.ultracamp.com/info/sessiondetail.aspx. Cookie credits can be used.
Industrial Park III Paving
Beginning Monday, construction will start on storm sewer, curb and gutter, concrete drives, valley gutters and asphalt resurfacing on South Avenue from East Street to Weaver Street; Weaver Street from Logan Avenue to the railroad; and Logan Avenue from Weaver Street to Warren Way.
Traffic will detour to Penny Lane. Please proceed with caution in the work zone or use alternate routes if possible. Construction will continue into November 2020, weather permitting.
Emporia Community Blood Drive
The Emporia Community Blood Drive is noon. - 6 p.m. Oct. 14 and 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Emporia Presbyterian Church, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
Make a life-saving appointment by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-RED-CROSS. Drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment, and bring your photo ID.
Sertoma scholarship breakfast
The Sertoma Club of Emporia will hold its annual breakfast to benefit its scholarships from 7 - 11 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Emporia Senior Center, 603 E. 12th Ave. Menu is biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs and milk or juice. Drive-thru.
Tickets are $5 each and available from Sertoma members or Elton Jensen at Sutherlands.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
Mobile resource bus
The Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas Mobile Resource Bus is scheduling a stop in Emporia to assistant with food, clothing, books, personal hygiene items, diapers and season items. Appointment services for rental assistance and utility assistance can be made two weeks prior to the visits.
The bus is scheduled to be at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 205 S. Lawrence St., from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.
Call 913-433-2039 to schedule an appointment.
American Legion meets
American Legion Post 5, located at 2921 W. 12th Ave., holds membership meetings the fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information, call the Legion at 342-1119.
Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church will serve from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sundays via curbside pick up.
To-go meals available for pick-up while supplies last
Emporia Area Retired School Personnel
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will not meet Oct. 2.
Food Truck Food-a-Palooza
Flinthills Mall is hosting a Food Truck Food-A-Palooza from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday. Come fill your bellies and cast your vote for the People’s Choice Food Truck. Interested in entering your own food truck? Call 342-4631.
Didde Catholic Campus
Center Pan-Fried Taco Sale
18th Annual Homemade Pan-Fried Taco Sale is set for 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Didde Catholic Campus Center, 1415 Merchant St. Proceeds go to ESU scholarships and the Didde Center.
Three tacos for $5 for ESU students, or $2 for 1, $10 for six and $20 for 12. Uncooked tacos available: $15 for 12.
Credit cards accepted. Public invited, but take-out only. Schedule your preorders by Sept. 24. For pick-up, pull in off of 15th Avenue. Phone orders by calling 343-6765.
Sales in September
First Christian Church, 12th Avenue and Market Street, will have a “Sales In September” of clothing and household items from 9 - noon each Saturday in September in the north parking lot, weather permitting.
Do you have an event or fundraiser for About Town? Email news@emporia.com or call 342-4800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.