Travis William Mayer, 35, of
Nickerson, Kansas died Friday, May
29, 2020 from injuries sustained in
an automobile accident.
Travis was born October 1, 1984 in
Coldwater, Kansas the son of Steve
Mayer and Leslie Turley Mayer.
Travis worked at Cal-Main Foods in
Chase, Kansas.
Travis enjoyed the outdoors, racing motorcycles,
fishing, hunting, camping and good ole Bon Fire.
Travis was a loyal friend even to those who betrayed
him and was forgiving of those who used their Powers
to Chain him.
Travis is Now Free.
Travis is survived by his father, Steve Mayer
of Emporia, Kansas; mother, Leslie Mayer of
Hutchinson, Kansas; brother, Chance Miller of
Emporia, Kansas; and sister, Andrea Sisco of
Wichita, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his
grandparents, Bill and Dorothy Mayer, and Don and
Leslie Turley.
Cremation has taken place. A private inurnment
will be in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude
Children’s Research Hospital and sent in care of
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.