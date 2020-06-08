Travis William Mayer

Travis William Mayer, 35, of

Nickerson, Kansas died Friday, May

29, 2020 from injuries sustained in

an automobile accident.

Travis was born October 1, 1984 in

Coldwater, Kansas the son of Steve

Mayer and Leslie Turley Mayer.

Travis worked at Cal-Main Foods in

Chase, Kansas.

Travis enjoyed the outdoors, racing motorcycles,

fishing, hunting, camping and good ole Bon Fire.

Travis was a loyal friend even to those who betrayed

him and was forgiving of those who used their Powers

to Chain him.

Travis is Now Free.

Travis is survived by his father, Steve Mayer

of Emporia, Kansas; mother, Leslie Mayer of

Hutchinson, Kansas; brother, Chance Miller of

Emporia, Kansas; and sister, Andrea Sisco of

Wichita, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his

grandparents, Bill and Dorothy Mayer, and Don and

Leslie Turley.

Cremation has taken place. A private inurnment

will be in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude

Children’s Research Hospital and sent in care of

Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made thru:

www.robertsblue.com.

