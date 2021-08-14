The Emporia Fire Department contained a devastating fire at Coach's Grill and Bar around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
Battalion Chief Ryan Conley said that EFD was called out to a working structure fire at 2702 W. 15th Ave. around 5 a.m.
"We arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the side that's facing 15th Avenue," Conley said. "We did have smoke and fire both on that side and coming through the roof."
Firefighters from EFD and Americus Fire worked throughout the morning to contain the blaze, which took about three hours.
"We're just kind of doing some mop-up to make sure that we don't have any extension in any further parts of the structure," Conley said around 9:15 a.m.
While the damage appears extensive to a layperson's eye, Conley said it was too early to tell with regard to the amount of damage and the cause.
"The investigation is going to be ongoing for quite awhile, so the cause and origin are yet to be determined," he said. " ... [Damage will] be determined after investigators get through."
Conley said there were no reported injuries.
(5) comments
Hope Coach's gets up and running again soon. I have gratitude we have such fine emergency services in our fair city.
Yes, I applaud Emporia's Emergency Services. (But, for "Conservatives", they probably don't like them. After all, they are SOCIALISTIC!!!
Good job EFD!! And thank you to Americus for sending back-up in case our fire fighters may have been a little tapped out from their victorious blood drive. I'm sure they were fine but all help is welcomed! Thanks to all for the blood too!
Yes, Thank You Americas for your help on the fire! Firemen/women are a Special Breed of Caring People! My late Brother, Lester, was a State Fire Instructor in Nebraska for 16 years, until, sadly, he died of Cancer...at only 57. He became a Volunteer Fireman, in Seward, Nebraska, as soon as he was allowed!
I'm sorry for your loss, Justice. I am certain he was a great guy.
