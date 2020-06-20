Dirty Kanza co-founder Jim Cummins has reportedly been fired by the race's parent company Life Time following a post Cummins made on his person Facebook page describing the shooting of Rayshard Brooks as "justified," according to a report by CyclingTips.com.
The story broke Saturday after CyclingTips obtained emails from Life Time senior staff showing that "Cummins was the subject of a 'thorough investigation' within the company and that Cummins was been placed on leave until the culmination of this investigation."
The investigation has since been completed and Cummins was fired.
"The post was brought to Life Time’s attention by multiple concerned event sponsors and exhibitors, including Logan VonBokel of Hot Route Media, which represents brands like Goodyear, Ergon, and Ortlieb," according to CyclingTips.com.
The sponsors and exhibitors reportedly demanded answers.
Cummins’ Facebook account has been deactivated and the post has been deleted.
"In the post, Cummins asked his followers to watch a video in which two police officers attempt to apprehend a man, Daniel Clary, who fights back, shoots an officer, and then escapes," CyclingTips said. "Clary was later convicted and sentenced to 110 years in prison. The officer survived."
Life Time and Dirty Kanza confirmed the termination on a post on Instagram.
"Following a review of the post made by the found of Dirty Kanza, we found it to be inappropriate and insensitive, and we stand against it as [an] organization," the post reads. "As an outcome of our investigation, we have parted ways with this individual.
"One of our core principles is to provide safe, trusting and respectful environments for [all our] members, customers and team members, while rejecting all actions of prejudice or injustice toward others.
"We will continue to take all matters like this with the same degree of seriousness by conducting thorough reviews and acting any time we believe our company principles have been violated."
The article by CyclingTips.com can be found here: https://cyclingtips.com/2020/06/dirty-kanza-founder-placed-on-leave-after-calling-a-police-shooting-justified/
Dirty Kanza employees aren't allowed to have an opinion?
What's the Problem, Trump fires his staff all the time for having an opinion. Also, Dirty Kansas is a BUSINESS. You mean a Business can't have rules. Trump wants NFL Players Fired for having their opinions?
