One new positive and four recoveries were reported Monday in Lyon County Public Health's latest COVID-19 data update, bringing the number of active cases down to 18.
That marked a slight drop in active cases from Friday when the active caseload was reported to be 21.
Two people are hospitalized.
Overall, there have been 4,253 positives reported since March 2020 including 4,147 recoveries and 84 deaths. One death was pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Statewide just 1,450 new positives were added since Friday — down 15.6% from the previous week's new case load.
