Local school districts are reacting with surprise after Gov. Laura Kelly announced she would delay the reopening of the state's K-12 schools for nearly a month until after Labor Day because of a resurgence in reported novel coronavirus cases.
The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon during a media conference, where Kelly was expected to offer her support of the State Board of Education's reopening guidelines for Kansas schools, which were approved earlier in the day.
Kelly said she will issue an executive order Monday to delay the reopening of schools until Sept. 9 to give the state's 286 local school districts time to prepare for reopening with the extra health and safety standards. She said she will issue a second order making parts of the state board's guidelines mandatory. The governor cited the state's inability in recent weeks to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. As of Wednesday, Kansas has had 20,933 cases since the pandemic began — up 865, or 4.4% in just two days. The number of COVID-19-related deaths rose by 11, to 299.
Emporia Public Schools
USD 253 Emporia Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Case said that after several months of planning for an mid-August start date, the announcement left him with more questions and unknowns.
"There are so many questions right now," he said. "They said they are going to delay the start of school to Sept. 9, well, how is that going to impact our calendar? Are they going to give us some flexibility for the 1,016 hours of student contact time? What will it all look like? There's just a lot of questions."
Case said, as we have learned since COVID-19 first appeared in the state, people do not like uncertainty.
"We will do our best to provide some clarity as soon as we know," he said, adding that he was hopeful the district would be able to provide some basic information to parents as early as Thursday.
The mandate has not yet been released to the public, but Kelly said part of it will require mandatory face coverings in all schools, daily temperature checks and social distancing. School sports and activities will also be part of the delayed opening.
Case said the district had a meeting with Lyon County Public Health officials this week where they discussed face coverings and why they are important to helping spread the disease.
"Social distancing is going to be harder, but if we are masked that will give us a better opportunity to help prevent it," he said. "We had already locked in to masks for students in grades 6 - 12 and all staff, and we had some ideas for elementary students where there would be times where they would have to wear them."
Last week, USD 253 purchased walk-through temperature scanners.
"We are just going to have to wait and see so we can refine and develop what we have," Case said. "All along we've been saying, if you go back to March, this is a very fluid situation and it's continuing to change. ... It is a fluid situation and we are going to continue to see this type of thing happen."
Case also praised the collaboration between local districts and public health officials, which he said has made it easier for school officials to navigate the pandemic.
"I think that's one of the things we have going for us in Emporia and Lyon County," he said.
North Lyon County
USD 251 North Lyon County Superintendent Robert Blair said Kelly's announcement took him by surprise because the district had been working diligently to open schools on Aug. 20. While the district's plans for reopening were not yet set in stone, Blair said he and the reopening committee was making good progress on getting through the KSDE guidelines, as well as setting up some community meetings.
"I think it will be very important for us to get community input in the plan we are working on so that everyone is well-informed and everyone has a voice," he said. The district sent out a survey to district parents this week asking them to discuss their comfort level in sending children back to school, their concerns and more.
"We will definitely take those results and factor that into our decision-making," he said.
Blair said the district had also received guidance from Lyon County Public Health regarding masks and social distancing, and the district was already looking at ways to best implement the advice given to them by health officials. Now, he said the goal is to pair that advice with what the governor announced Wednesday.
"These are challenging times for everyone but also challenging times for schools," he said. "We want to make the best decisions that we can to protect the health and safety of our students. That's our No. 1 priority. That has to be a community conversation where everyone is in agreement."
Blair said the district would still be moving quickly to get information out to parents.
"Our goal that we told parents last week was that we want to have that plan out by July 24," he said. "Obviously, based on what the governor said today, that has bought some additional time for teachers and administrators to finalized our plans, but we still want to get our information out as quickly as possible."
Southern Lyon County
Mike Argabright, superintendent for USD 252 Southern Lyon County, said he had not had much time to review what little information was released about the mandate yet. The district was more than prepared, he said, to begin classes Aug. 19.
Argabright said he could see some issues arising from Kelly's announcement, such as enforcing mask-wearing on all children.
"There are some children where it will be difficult," he said. "There are some children with special needs where it might present an issue. These are things we will have to be looking at."
He said the district had planned on using a checklist when students came back rather than mandatory temperature checks, but would review the mandate once it was released to the public for more guidance.
"We are committed to the safety of our students and our staff," Argabright said.
Madison-Virgil
USD 386 Madison-Virgil Superintendent Stu Moeckel said he applauded the governor's leadership by taking some of the questions of how things would look for K12 schools at the beginning of the school year.
"She's answered some of those technical questions for us, and that will give us the time and flexibility as leaders, school boards, community members and teachers to build and refine our plan better to meet the needs of our families and students," he said.
Moeckel said he understood some families might have reservations about the mandated face coverings, but wanted to let them know he felt like it was the best option to keep the district's faculty, staff and students safe. He's heard similar things from parents, who have said they would rather "take the politics out of masks" and focus on the safety and welfare of teachers, staff and students.
"I am all for masks and masking when possible when you cannot be further than 6-feet away," he said.
Moeckel said Bulldog families will take part in a series of community meetings about what reopening schools. The first meeting is 7 p.m. Monday at Madison High School football stadium, and will also be livestreamed on Facebook.
"We are going to do the best we can to keep our students safe," he said. "We are going to do the best we can give them a quality education. This is won't change our planning, this just gives us more time, which is a blessing right now."
(1) comment
I bet all the Kansas schoolkids are loving the Republican anti-mask crowd right about now for giving them an extra month of vacation!
