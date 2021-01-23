Emporia State got 27 points from Jumah'Ri Turner to lead four Hornets in double figures as the Hornets knocked off No. 7 Washburn 91-74 on Saturday afternoon.
This is the first Emporia State win over a top 10 team in White Auditorium since a 78-71 win over then No. 8 Central Missouri on Feb. 19, 2007.
Washburn got on the board first thanks to a Tyler Nelson three-pointer on their first possession. Dallas Bailey answered for Emporia State with back to back three-pointers for two of his four first half treys to put the Hornets up 6-3 with 18:07 left.
Tyler Geiman hit a three-pointer with 15:55 left to cap an 8-0 run and give the Ichabods an 11-8 lead with 15:55 to go in the half. Bailey again answered, again hitting back to back trifectas and then fed Mason Thiessen for a fast break layup to put the Hornets up 16-11 with 13:33 left in the half. Emporia State would stretch the lead to seven on a jumper by Turner with 10:42 left before the Ichabods went on another 8-0 run to retake the lead at 26-25 with 9:08 left.
The difference stayed within four points the rest of the half and Geiman hit his third three-pointer of the period to give Washburn a 43-41 lead with under 40 seconds to play. The Hornets worked the shot clock and Austin Downing scored on a jumper in the lane with five seconds left to send the teams to the locker rooms tied at 43.
Emporia State came out on fire in the second half, hitting their first four shots capped by back to back three-pointers from Gage McGuire that gave the Hornets a 53-43 lead and forced Washburn to call timeout with 16:51 left in the game. A Turner three-pointer put Emporia State up 60-51 with 14:07 left when Washburn went on a 7-0 run to pull within two with 12:17 left. Turner hit two free throws to snap the run and make it 62-58 but Geiman answered with a three-pointer to cut the deficit to one at 62-61 with 11:44 remaining.
Kong Kong a drove the lane and converted to start a 14-0 run by the Hornets. Emporia State hit six straight shots during the run, getting buckets from four different players as Thiessen's three-pointer made it 76-61 with 7:35 left. Washburn cut the lead to seven on a Levi Braun three-pointer with 3:55 left but that would be their last score as Emporia State ended the game on a 10-0 run. The Hornets went eight of ten over the final 2:15 to ice the victory.
Jumah'Ri Turner had 27 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Hornets. He was joined in double figures by Dallas Bailey with 17 points, Austin Downing with 15and Gage McGuire with 13 points. Bailey had a team high seven rebounds and added four assists and three steals while Downing dished six assists.
Emporia State has now won five of the last seven against Washburn in White Auditorium.
Emporia State will be back in action on Thursday, January 28 when they travel to Central Oklahoma. Tip-off from Hamilton Fieldhouse in Edmond, Okla. is set for 7:30 p.m.
