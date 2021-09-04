Week one was a dominant night for area schools, highlighted by Hartford's 100-58 victory over Maranatha Christian Academy.
The Jaguars were led by senior running back Shayden Shull, who ran for a mind-boggling 494 yards and 12 touchdowns. And for good measure, he added a 33-yard touchdown reception.
Hartford led 20-14 after one quarter, 50-38 at halftime and 86-52 after the third period.
Olpe began its state title defense with a 68-0 win over Ellinwood.
Damon Redeker scored five touchdowns, two by the pass and three by punt returns.
Derek Hoelting hauled in a 39-yard touchdown reception and ran for a 62-yard score. Garret Cole added touchdown runs of four and two yards.
Chase County crushed Moundridge 72-24.
Quarterback Mitch Budke was 3-of-5 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown and also rushed 20 times for 188 yards and three scores.
Brock Griffin added 103 yards and four touchdowns on 12 attempts. Cal Kohlmeier contributed two sacks on defense as well as 27 rushing yards on five carries.
Madison continued its regular season winning streak with a 52-6 dismantling of Herington.
Casey Helm was 11-of-17 passing for 102 yards and two touchdowns while Bryson Turner rushed for 183 yards on 13 attempts.
Drew Stutesman had four receptions for 32 yards and a score.
Lebo needed just one half of football to dispense of Southern Coffey County 46-0.
