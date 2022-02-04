The Emporia Gazette
Public health officials reported Lyon County’s lowest new caseload in weeks as 85 positives were noted. The number does not include tests that are conducted at home.
Since March 2020, 9,731 cases have been reported.
One additional death was also reported, bringing the death toll to 106. Six deaths were pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The county has seen a decline in positive cases each week since hitting an all-time high of 895 for the week of Jan. 9.
Newman Regional Health also updated its COVID-19 Dashboard for the period between Jan. 20 - Feb. 2. During that time, the hospital has seen an inpatient load of 13 - 16 patients, some needing intensive care. Unvaccinated individuals still have a higher chance of hospitalization. Between July 1, 2021 and Feb. 2, the hospital has admitted 105 unvaccinated patients and 35 vaccinated patients.
The average length of stay for unvaccinated patients was 9.7 days. Vaccinated patients saw an average stay of four days.
The average wait time for transfers ranged from 13 minutes to 17 hours, 17 minutes.
(1) comment
When you run out of supplies and cancel all "free COVID-19 testing events for the foreseeable future" the numbers are going to go down.
