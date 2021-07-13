The Amish have come to Hartford.
If there is one thing I learned from ethnomusicology, it is that you must, must, must be attuned to the culture of the community you are going to interact with. I had an eye-opening experience with members of the Seminole tribe in Florida — one gracious in the face of my ignorance, the other decidedly less so!
So, this isn’t an article about the essence of being Amish. It’s simply my first impressions of a close contact with a culture I’ve never experienced. I didn’t ask a lot of questions, since I had no idea of the protocols. However, readers of the Gazette surely know a great deal about this food from the Eicher family and The Amish Cook.
Friend Shelly Gehrke alerted me to this function, a fundraiser for an Amish school in Hartford. Somehow, I got it into my head that there was an old, one-room schoolhouse that needed restoring. Imagine my surprise when I arrived to see horses, buggies, people wearing standard Amish garb and was told that, yes, there is an entire colony of Amish families — perhaps 13 — that have settled in Hartford and they aren’t trying to restore a school — they are building a school!
The fundraiser held Friday included an Amish Wedding meal and an auction. I met up with Shelly and her sweetheart Russ Davenport (my sweetheart Andrew had a tummy ache, poor guy) at their home in Hartford and we walked the short distance to Hartford’s nice, large, air-conditioned (it is July, after all) community center where the serving line circled the interior, which was filled with what seemed like hundreds of diners. Very successful indeed!
We stood in line a good 20 minutes, visiting with people, eyeing the auction items, waiving at friends from across the room. It was very efficiently run, and before I knew it we were being served, choosing pie and sitting down to 100% authentic Amish cooking.
The menu was fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy (more on that), stuffing, creamed English peas, a salad I missed out on, dinner rolls, pie and ice cream. And doughnuts (more on that later this summer!).
A friend of Shelly’s said they saw the men hand-cranking the ice cream freezers earlier that afternoon. Clearly, the women had been doing tons of baking, with all the dinner rolls and pies, and frying, with all the chicken and doughnuts.
Everything was delicious; however, I must rave about the “gravy”
This was not so much a white gravy as a chicken and noodles gravy, with small shreds of chicken and small surprises of dough that dressed up the beautifully mashed potatoes. It’s hard to describe the texture of the potatoes — they were light, fluffy, sort of silky in the mouth. I usually reach for the pepper shaker every time I get mashed potatoes; however, that would have been gilding the lily.
My chicken leg was huge, tender, with a lovely crust softened by being held at temperature. I could have eaten three of those. The creamed peas — something I generally don’t care for — were good. The peas were fresh and al dente instead of mushy. The cream was more “chickeny” than milky (or “Cream of” soupy). This dish was tasty.
The rolls were perfect, the butter sublime and this leads me to the stuffing. The stuffing! White bread, celery, carrots, potatoes (!), some delicious spices (Shelly thinks there was sage, as do I).
If I could have bought a quart of this to take home, I would have bought two.
No offense to Stouffer’s, but this was all homemade and there is definitely a difference. The stuffing had heft but wasn’t heavy; it was pillowy and the small texture changes when munching on a potato or carrot were fun.
If I had been able to stuff it all in, I would have dropped a $20 in the donation box and taken one each of all the pies that were on the table. Instead, I grabbed a slice of a cream pie (despite all that cherry laying around, and the apple crumble pie). I thought it might be banana, I don’t know why.
As it turned out, it was peanut butter! The crust was wafer-thin but strong. The peanut butter cream was something like a Reese’s Peanut Butter cup without the chocolate, the topping a lightly sweetened whipped cream. Oh, so good.
I encourage you, dear reader, to attend the next community meal the Amish community of Hartford has to offer. You will be delighted.
Here is a recipe from thekeyingredient.com. Let’s get cooking!
YODER’S PEANUT BUTTER PIE
Pudding:
1 cup cold milk
1/2 cup cornstarch
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 egg yolks
3 cups milk
3 Tablespoons butter
2/3 cup sugar
Crumb mixture:
1 cup powdered sugar
1/2 cup crunchy peanut butter
A few tablespoons water
Pie:
Baked 9- to 10-inch deep pie shell
2 cups whipped topping, sweetened
For the pudding: Mix cornstarch, salt, milk, egg yolk and vanilla with a wire whisk until smooth. Set mixture aside.
Heat 3 cups milk, butter and sugar until scalding, stirring constantly. Add cornstarch mixture to hot mixture while stirring with a whisk.
Cook until mixture has thickened but remove from heat before boiling.
Chill in fridge.
For the crumb mixture: Mix powdered sugar and peanut butter until small crumbs form. Mix in a little water at a time, until the sugar and peanut mixture forms small distinct crumbles. The little bit of water helps them stick together.
Place 1/2 of the crumbs onto pie shell. Spoon chilled pudding on top of crumbs. Place more crumbs on top of the pudding, keeping a little to sprinkle on whipped topping.
Top with whipped topping and extra crumbs.
