Parents of Emporia students received an emergency notification Tuesday morning stating that both the middle school and high school had been placed on “level 1 lockdown.”
Sent just before 11 a.m., the alert read, in part: “Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School are currently on level 1 lockdown and will be until further notice. As you may recall, a level 1 lockdown is put into place based on circumstances that occur outside the school. Our students and staff are safe and are experiencing a normal school day…”
The lockdown was lifted at the end of the normal school day.
Both buildings used buzz-in entrance systems for outside visitors during the remainder of the school day. Lunch at EHS was also considered “closed,” meaning students were not allowed to leave the premises during the time as usual. The Gazette reached out to the Emporia Public Schools relations team for specifics on the lockdown, but was told the district did not have any further details. It is currently unclear whether additional press releases or alerts can be expected on the matter.
Similar level 1 lockdowns have occurred in the past during times when law enforcement agencies conducted operations — such as serving warrants — nearby either building.
At this time, both schools are expected to resume business as usual on Wednesday and carry throughout the rest of the week.
“We want to thank everyone for their patience during today’s level 1 lockdown at Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School,” Emporia Public Schools Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren said. “Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, all normal school entry practices will resume.”
The Gazette will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.