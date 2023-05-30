Kansans enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic public health emergency will have to renew their coverage this year.
During the COVID crisis, residents in the Medicaid program were automatically reenrolled, but now they’ll have to physically go through the process of signing up and selecting coverage.
“Basically, in response to the COVID-19 virus after March of 2020 … the federal government wanted everybody to have coverage during that time,” said Kevin Sparks, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kansas. “And basically said to the states, we would like to keep everybody on Medicaid during this public health emergency. So nobody was redetermined during that time.”
The public health emergency ended in April, but the state won’t be automatically enrolling those in the Medicaid program. The “redetermination” period, or in other words, the eligibility, renewal and selection period has already commenced. Current or prospective Medicaid members need to make sure they check the postal mail for a state-issued letter. The letter includes the date that Medicaid renewal and coverage selection paperwork needs to be received — not postmarked — by the state.
“Now you have to do something … you’re not automatically renewed,” Sparks said. “You have to actually kind of look in the mail again for the letter that the state’s going to be sending you. You don’t want to do like I do, and you know, maybe throw that in recycling accidentally and not open it … And so you’re going to be getting a letter that is going to be telling you when your redetermination date is and essentially when your letter has to be, your paperwork has to be back to the state.”
Approximately 500,000 Kansans are enrolled in Medicaid as of December 2022, and several of them will be renewing their coverage for the first time. Sparks said there are 10,420 program members regionally — Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties.
He also mentioned that existing members should follow up on their eligibility status at the state website to ensure continued coverage. And if you have moved, be sure the state has an updated address. Enrollees can check their eligibility and gather information at kancare.ks.gov.
If you’re not eligible for Medicaid health care, there are options. If you’re employed full-time, employer-sponsored health care could be an avenue for coverage or the health insurance exchange.
“The federal exchange where you can go out and get coverage via those exchanges (healthcare.gov) … .But I believe that you go there, and you put your zip code, and then, you go to the state’s website where the options are obviously customized by state,” Sparks said.
Sparks said it’s vitally important that folks investigate these options so they don’t fall through the health care coverage cracks.
“And that’s what we really don’t want to happen … we want to make sure that they’ve gone to this health insurance exchange to shop or that they check with their employer to see if they have employer-sponsored health care. They may not know that.”
