Bobby Davis Commons, of Emporia, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. He was 93.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Emporia First United Methodist Church in Emporia. Burial will follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
