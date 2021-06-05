The first wave of Unbound Gravel races has already concluded.
The 50-mile, 25-mile and 25-mile junior races ran on Friday, with 400 riders taking off out of downtown Emporia.
The Kansas City metropolitan area was well-represented at the top of the 50-mile race results. In the women’s division, Jackie Grant of Overland Park placed first with a time of 2:31:23, which was the fastest across both divisions. She was followed by Jody Brison-Molina and Marjory Mayes, both of Independence, Mo., at 2:37:04 and 2:37:06 respectively. Their times were the third and fourth fastest overall.
Scott Grant of Overland Park was the top finisher in the men’s division and the second overall with a time of 2:31:32. The men’s runner-up was Richard Verney of Asheville, N.C., at 2:45:57, followed by Nick Sigman of Boulder, Colo., at 2:52:38.
Madison resident Jennifer Boles won the women’s 25-mile race with a time of 1:45:57, which put her second overall. Tammy Mercado of Blue Springs, Mo., finished second -- and fourth overall -- with a time of 1:50:22. Coming in third was Kim Dunaway of Gridley at 2:03:22.
Winston DeCredico of Chattanooga, Tenn., placed first overall and in the 25-mile men’s division with a time of 1:40:53, with Emporian Jerry Kraus finishing second at 1:49:51. Kraus’s time was the third overall. Michael Ford of Wichita was third in the men’s division and fifth overall at 1:53:58.
The juniors race saw 16-year-old Finn Smith of Overland Park edge out 15-year-old Luke Robinson of Louisville, Colo., and 15-year-old Jack Tell of Lawrence. Smith’s time was 1:20:50, while Robinson and Tell raced to a photo finish as both registered times of 1:20:51. According to the official Unbound Gravel results, Robinson was second and Tell was third in both the boys race and overall.
Oona Nelson, 16, of Lawrence, finished with the fastest time in the girls division and fourth overall at 1:21:04. She was followed by two 14-year-olds from Oronoco, Minn., Ragan Weigel at 1:28:48 and Lauren Weigel at 1:30:44.
The 100-mile and 200-mile races began Saturday morning. The Gazette will report results from those races as they are completed.
Full race results can be found at athlinks.com/event/174195?category=global&term=unbound%20gravel.
