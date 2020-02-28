Alice C. Buss, 82, Emporia, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia.
Alice C. Emley was born in Hartford, Kansas on October 4, 1937, the daughter of Ray W. (Sr.) and Clayoma (Pope) Emley. She married Dick Buss in June of 1956. They later divorced, and he passed away in June of 1992. Her sister, Geraldine Green, also died earlier.
Surviving family members include her daughter, Angela (Dean) Childears, Emporia; sons, Dan (LeeAnn) Buss, Rick Buss, Emporia, and Raymond (Georgeanna) Nichols, Sedgwick, KS; brothers, Ray Emley, Marvin Emley, and Jim (Harriet) Emley in Emporia, George (Jeanne) Emley, Wakarusa, KS, and Warren Emley, Florida; sisters, Carolee (Louie) Bussjaeger, Missouri, Margie Ross, Vera (Loren) Lutes, Ozawkie, KS, and Delores (Terry) Turner, all Emporia; grandchildren, Andrea (Josh) Heck, Shauna (Jeff) Walden, Seth Morey, Ashley Buss, Caleb Buss, Jacob Morey, Hunter Buss, Hannah Morey, Brandon (Denise) Mendoza, J. D. Baker, and seven great-grandchildren.
She worked as an Administrative Secretary at Didde Graphics, Emporia, and the Overland Park (Kansas) Police Department. Mrs. Buss was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church, Emporia.
Funeral Services will be conducted at the Grace United Methodist Church, Emporia, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Cremation is planned following the service. Inurnment will be later in the Hartford Cemetery, Hartford, Kansas.
The family will receive friends at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Monday evening from 7:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
A memorial has been established with the Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences for the family may be sent through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
