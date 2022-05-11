The USD 253 Board of Education heard a presentation from Boys and Girls Club, Wednesday evening, as the district considers afterschool program options for the 2022-23 school year.
CEO Junnae Campbell said the Boys and Girls Club is a non-profit organization that provides after-school and summer programs for children in grades kindergarten - 12. It is licensed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as a school-age drop-in program. Campbell said conversations began in 2018 when asst. superintendent of business Rob Scheib reached out to the Boys and Girls Club to see how a club could be started in Emporia. At that time, Campbell said it an existing site needed to be in the area.
They connected again in Jan. 2020 and in Feb. 2020, Campbell was given the OK to open more sites. A month later, COVID-19 halted those plans.
Campbell said the organization partners with schools and has full-time staff members within the school buildings to provide additional support. The result is creating "unique opportunities" within the buildings that help meet the needs of every student.
"We will hire anyone who has experience with kids," she said. "We don't require that they have teaching certification."
All staff are trained and vetted with background and fingerprint checks every five years.
Campbell said training focuses on the education aspect and incorporating about 30 - 60 minutes of education time into each program.
Boys and Girls Club charges $30 membership fee for a school year or $30 a week over the summer.
"We all look unique; we are a federated model," Campbell said.
Board member Jennifer Thomas asked if this program would replace RecXtra if implemented. When that was confirmed, she said she felt this would be a good opportunity for families as well as budding educators at Emporia State University.
Campbell said Boys and Girls Club works closely with universities in the communities it serves, such as Kansas State in Manhattan.
"We are excited to be here," she added.
A decision on an afterschool program will be made at a later date.
The board also heard updates on ongoing construction and renovations, and Jones Early Childhood Development Center is nearing completion.
McCownGordon senior project manager Eric Woltje said the new preschool center is about 98% complete. He said they were nearing a walkthrough with the state fire marshal.
"There's still a few outstanding kitchen supply items," he said, adding that many contractors are in the same boat due to supply issues.
At Emporia High School, the finishing touches are coming up for some areas. The school is about 85% complete.
Renovations at Logan Avenue Elementary are halfway complete, with the school still under a lot of construction.
"The main focus right now for the brick facade is the south," Woltje said.
He said next up is Emporia Middle School in mid-June and Village Elementary in mid-July.
The board also:
- Approved updates to board policy.
- Hired Sue Givens as a neutral enrollment study facilitator at $200 per hour, plus mileage. Givens is a leadership field specialist with the Kansas Association of School Boards.
