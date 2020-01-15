Members of the Camp Alexander Board of Directors met Wednesday evening in the Emporia Public Library to discuss highlights and upcoming plans for the organization during their annual meeting.
Last summer marked an especially busy season for camp organizers and maintenance crews, with multiple improvements coming to the 90-acre grounds such as renovations to roofs, new office signs, a newly-constructed shed and fresh coats of paint to several buildings.
The camp also continued its long history of collaborating with other groups from around the community, working hand-in-hand with the Jones and Trusler foundations, USD 253, LifeTime Fitness, Harry & Lloyd’s, Eastgate, the Emporia Police Department, BLI, ValuNet, United Way and the Preston Family Trust throughout 2019. Camp Alexander also raised a combined $36,350.41 in donations from charitable trusts — which included an appearance at Emporia Area Match Day — and its Dirty Kanza Support and Gear Crew fundraiser. In total, the organization ended last year with approximately $355,000 in total assets, marking an almost $45,000 jump from 2018.
“Things like Match Day have been huge for us,” Camp Alexander Board of Directors Chair Annette Legako said. “It really increased the support we had for camp ... We probably can’t show a full list of everyone in the community that helped us last year, but we definitely appreciate all the generous support.”
In other business, Legako reported a slight drop in campers for the year — down from 884 over 2018’s 10-week period to 875 in 2019 — but said the decrease could largely be attributed to summer holidays.
“The prior year, we had such a surge in our numbers that I really kind of find this as keeping steady ...” Legako said. “I think, probably, what made our numbers drop a little bit was the Fourth of July holiday. That week was really low this year because of where the Fourth fell on the calendar. Families wanted to be able to send their kids for a full five days of activities. To hopefully increase attendance on holiday weeks next year, we’re planning to pro-rate those weeks so families aren’t paying for an extra day they’re missing out on.”
Looking forward, the board said plans for additional improvements to the grounds would have to wait until they agreed on a set 2020 budget sometime in the coming weeks. In the meantime, Camp Director Jen McKay hopes to nail down a steady roster of counselors for next year, having lost a handful over the winter months.
“As of right now, we’ve officially lost four counselors for the season ...” McKay said. “So, of course, we’re hoping to fill those spots and hopefully we can get even more commitments.”
Those looking to apply for open positions this summer are encouraged to visit the camp’s website, campalexander.org, for employment and volunteer opportunities. Camp staff can also be reached by phone at 620-794-1830 or through email at campalexander66801@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.